UMB Bank N A MO Lowers Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 63.9% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

ED opened at $71.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $94.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.41 and its 200 day moving average is $74.82. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.18.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

