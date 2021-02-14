UMB Bank N A MO Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,367 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.38.

NYSE:AXP opened at $129.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.73. American Express has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $138.04.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

