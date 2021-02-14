Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $165.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.81% from the stock’s current price.

RARE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.35.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $150.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -34.23 and a beta of 2.19. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $31.99 and a 12-month high of $179.65.

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total transaction of $4,107,000.00. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.36, for a total transaction of $314,827.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,243 shares of company stock worth $4,984,427 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $731,947,000 after buying an additional 478,279 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,280,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,554,000 after acquiring an additional 186,213 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,879,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,453,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,875,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,600,000 after buying an additional 96,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 775,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,393,000 after buying an additional 33,536 shares during the last quarter.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

