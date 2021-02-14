UBS Group Reiterates €338.00 Price Target for adidas (ETR:ADS)

UBS Group set a €338.00 ($397.65) price objective on adidas (ETR:ADS) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ADS has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on shares of adidas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on shares of adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on adidas and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €277.30 ($326.24).

adidas stock opened at €291.90 ($343.41) on Thursday. adidas has a 52 week low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a 52 week high of €306.70 ($360.82). The firm has a market cap of $56.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €284.75 and its 200 day moving average price is €274.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.36.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

