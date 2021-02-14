UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY)

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Ørsted A/S from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. SEB Equities cut Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ørsted A/S presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS DNNGY opened at $56.67 on Thursday. Ørsted A/S has a 1 year low of $27.31 and a 1 year high of $76.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.26 and its 200 day moving average is $55.60.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

