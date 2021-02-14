Ubisoft Entertainment SA to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Rumph now forecasts that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.71.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Benchmark downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ubisoft Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of UBSFY stock opened at $18.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day moving average is $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $21.34. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -912.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Ubisoft Entertainment Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

