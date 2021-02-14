Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, an increase of 152.0% from the January 14th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 418,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

THCA stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $11.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THCA. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 8,546.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 30,938 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

