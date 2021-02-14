Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 38.14%. Tufin Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Tufin Software Technologies updated its Q1 2021

TUFN stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $489.46 million, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TUFN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

