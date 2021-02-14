Tudor Pickering Reaffirms Hold Rating for Precision Drilling (TSE:PD)

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on PD. TD Securities increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$1.50 to C$1.60 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Firstegy reiterated a buy rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a hold rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.10 to C$1.20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1.16.
Precision Drilling stock opened at C$30.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of C$418.81 million and a P/E ratio of -4.95. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$7.80 and a 52 week high of C$39.20.
About Precision Drilling
Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.
