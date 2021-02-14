Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 1,299 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4,811.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,326 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 66,050 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,526,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,179,000 after acquiring an additional 300,377 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 49.5% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,691 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Bonness Enterprises Inc. grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 32,200 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,471 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $35.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $89.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $44.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day moving average is $37.85.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 64.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday. Liberum Capital raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

