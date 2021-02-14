Truist Raises The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target to $50.00

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.85.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. The Hain Celestial Group has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.65 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.40.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.50 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 60,175 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 1,238.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 18,691 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.