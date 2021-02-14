True Seigniorage Dollar Trading 42.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TSD)

True Seigniorage Dollar (CURRENCY:TSD) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. True Seigniorage Dollar has a market capitalization of $159,628.13 and approximately $1,705.00 worth of True Seigniorage Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, True Seigniorage Dollar has traded down 42.5% against the US dollar. One True Seigniorage Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00056843 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.56 or 0.00279564 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00093162 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00083667 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00098162 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,827.74 or 0.91768875 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00060228 BTC.

True Seigniorage Dollar Profile

True Seigniorage Dollar’s total supply is 23,478,362 coins.

Buying and Selling True Seigniorage Dollar

True Seigniorage Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as True Seigniorage Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire True Seigniorage Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase True Seigniorage Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

