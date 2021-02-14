trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) – Analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for trivago in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Khan now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for trivago’s FY2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get trivago alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRVG. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.30 to $2.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. trivago has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $3.30 on Friday. trivago has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.82.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in trivago during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in trivago by 13,244.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in trivago by 242.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 44,827 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in trivago by 73.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 67,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in trivago by 815.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 177,075 shares during the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.