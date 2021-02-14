trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target Raised to $2.70

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $2.30 to $2.70 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TRVG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of trivago from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of trivago from $2.10 to $2.20 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. trivago presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVG opened at $3.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.82. trivago has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.88.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that trivago will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of trivago by 242.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 44,827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of trivago by 13,244.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 34,965 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of trivago by 73.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 67,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of trivago by 815.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 177,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

