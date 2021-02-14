trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Given New $2.40 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2.20 to $2.40 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 27.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.30 to $2.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.12.

TRVG opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. trivago has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $5.88.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVG. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 13,244.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 34,965 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 242.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 44,827 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 73.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 67,912 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 815.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 177,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

