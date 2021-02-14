Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Raised to C$130.00 at CIBC

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$110.00 to C$130.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$107.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$161.00 to C$177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Trisura Group from C$105.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$130.63.

Shares of TSE:TSU opened at C$119.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of C$34.00 and a 1 year high of C$120.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$89.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$86.31. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.39.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

