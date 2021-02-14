Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) fell 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.57. 4,613,625 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 3,859,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Trevena alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $403.57 million, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Trevena by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Trevena by 315.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 77,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 59,081 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 65.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 48,610 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Trevena during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Trevena by 800.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.