Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) fell 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.57. 4,613,625 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 3,859,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $403.57 million, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39.
Trevena Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVN)
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
Read More: How dollar cost averaging works
Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.