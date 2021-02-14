Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 500 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.2% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 82.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $91.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

