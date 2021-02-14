Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 650 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,034 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,271 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,802 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $117.85 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $35.84 and a 1 year high of $137.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.72.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $530,385.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,481,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $270,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,324.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,573 shares of company stock valued at $839,987. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

