Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 140 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 317.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $134.06 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.14 and a 12 month high of $143.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.46. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IFF. Societe Generale upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.03.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

