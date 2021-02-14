Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Essential Utilities by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Essential Utilities by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Essential Utilities by 66.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

WTRG opened at $46.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $54.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, US Capital Advisors began coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,812. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

