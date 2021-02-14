Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $4.75 Million Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,743 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $4,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 102,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $4,284,022.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 531,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,139,957.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 117,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $4,914,809.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 753,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,402,178.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 285,180 shares of company stock valued at $11,905,712. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUAN opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 496.40, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $51.62.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $345.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NUAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

