Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 196.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,747,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,007 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 905.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,729,000 after acquiring an additional 650,114 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 52,449.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 659,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,466,000 after acquiring an additional 658,245 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QIAGEN in the third quarter worth $24,767,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 385,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QGEN stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 69.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day moving average of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. Analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QGEN. TheStreet upgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.13.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials (deoxyribonucleic acid, ribonucleic acid, and proteins), manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and buffers; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids and proteins from secondary sample materials, and molecular biology reagents; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

