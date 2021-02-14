Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth $615,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.3% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 23,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 268,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,463,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $62.78 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $77.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.81.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.17.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

