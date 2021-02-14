Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Black Knight by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Black Knight by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Black Knight by 388.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Black Knight by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Otting acquired 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.00 per share, with a total value of $99,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,872. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting acquired 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,166. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.87.

Shares of BKI opened at $87.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.61 and its 200-day moving average is $86.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

