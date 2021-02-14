Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 200 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

NYSE:EVRG opened at $54.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.