Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 130 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $4,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $287.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.08 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.53. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $300.00.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $131.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.46 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. Vail Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $248.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $239.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.93.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

