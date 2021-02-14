Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Down 5.1%

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)’s stock price was down 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.38 and last traded at $26.38. Approximately 3,420,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 404% from the average daily volume of 678,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.79.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TVTX shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.75.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 2,406 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $69,557.46. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 3,175 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $91,789.25. Insiders have sold a total of 11,019 shares of company stock worth $318,559 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $7,229,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $59,603,000.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

