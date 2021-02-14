TransUnion (TRU) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect TransUnion to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $95.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $52.50 and a 12 month high of $102.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

In related news, Director George M. Awad sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,779 shares in the company, valued at $563,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $74,963.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,779.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,020 shares of company stock valued at $4,959,437. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist dropped their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.62.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as decisioning services for businesses.

