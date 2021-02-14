TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) Given a €42.50 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €42.50 ($50.00) price target on TOTAL SE (FP.PA) (EPA:FP) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €37.70 ($44.35) target price on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of TOTAL SE (FP.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €42.58 ($50.09).

EPA FP opened at €34.98 ($41.15) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €35.99 and a 200-day moving average of €33.10. TOTAL SE has a 52-week low of €42.22 ($49.67) and a 52-week high of €49.33 ($58.04).

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

