Toshihiko Fukuzawa Sells 1,000 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,258. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.07 and a 12 month high of $52.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.60.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Aflac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 742.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.