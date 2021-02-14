Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SNPR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 166,500 shares, a growth of 189.1% from the January 14th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 939,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SNPR opened at $15.03 on Friday. Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $18.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

