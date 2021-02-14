Tornado (TCORE) Price Hits $134.52

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Tornado has a market cap of $807,112.88 and $1.72 million worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado token can currently be purchased for $134.52 or 0.00274659 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tornado has traded up 97.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00056216 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.26 or 0.00280264 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00092161 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.55 or 0.00080763 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.54 or 0.00097065 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00059315 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,074.47 or 0.89990826 BTC.

Tornado Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 tokens. Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance . Tornado’s official website is tornado.finance

Tornado Token Trading

Tornado can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tornado using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

