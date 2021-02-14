Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Short Interest Update

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 213,900 shares, a growth of 195.4% from the January 14th total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TKOMY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tokio Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tokio Marine from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Get Tokio Marine alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TKOMY opened at $53.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. Tokio Marine has a 12 month low of $36.34 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 3.73%. Analysts anticipate that Tokio Marine will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Tokio Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokio Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.