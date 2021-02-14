TMX Group’s (X) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of TMX Group (TSE:X) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$144.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$141.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$141.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$149.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Shares of TSE X opened at C$128.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$125.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$130.95. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$84.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$144.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.66%.

About TMX Group

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.