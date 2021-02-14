Tlwm Sells 165 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tlwm reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 484 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.3% of Tlwm’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Tlwm’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,928,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 16,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,461,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,033.40.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,095.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,115.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,843.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,670.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

