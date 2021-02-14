Tiff Advisory Services Inc. Has $22.01 Million Stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Tiff Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,067,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,440 shares during the period. Nielsen accounts for about 7.2% of Tiff Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tiff Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.30% of Nielsen worth $22,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nielsen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,353,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,506,000 after acquiring an additional 135,711 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nielsen by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,077,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,803,000 after buying an additional 259,317 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,811,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nielsen by 346.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,904,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,929,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,545,000 after purchasing an additional 283,288 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $23.78 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

