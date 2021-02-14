The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by 20 20 Capital Management Inc.

20 20 Capital Management Inc. cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,722 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,575,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,905 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,791,649,000 after buying an additional 392,065 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,147,135,000 after buying an additional 496,922 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,309,610 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $780,815,000 after buying an additional 171,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.8% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,059,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $379,630,000 after buying an additional 141,122 shares during the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $265,785,668.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,087,207 shares of company stock valued at $192,663,358. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.94.

DIS stock opened at $187.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $340.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $193.85.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

