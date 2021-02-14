The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $843.90 Million

Brokerages expect The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) to report sales of $843.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Toro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $869.20 million and the lowest is $827.50 million. The Toro reported sales of $767.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Toro will report full-year sales of $3.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Toro.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.20 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The Toro’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Toro in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

In related news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $101,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregg W. Steinhafel sold 10,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $957,118.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,413,849.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,652. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Toro by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TTC traded up $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.86. The stock had a trading volume of 283,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,775. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.96. The Toro has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $102.01.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

