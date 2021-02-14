The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $32.66

Shares of The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.66 and traded as high as $33.53. The Sage Group shares last traded at $33.38, with a volume of 8,481 shares traded.

SGPYY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, January 11th. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.559 dividend. This is a positive change from The Sage Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is 79.43%.

The Sage Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

