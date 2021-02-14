The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 36.0% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Independent Research raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $127.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.18. The company has a market cap of $314.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total value of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at $689,499.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total value of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 810,610 shares of company stock valued at $107,154,706 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.