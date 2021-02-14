The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 16,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $162.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.76 and a 200-day moving average of $127.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.41 and a 52-week high of $162.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.39%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

