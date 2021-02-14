The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report $2.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.13 billion and the highest is $2.46 billion. The Mosaic reported sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full year sales of $8.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $9.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Mosaic.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Mosaic by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 331,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 44,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in The Mosaic by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MOS traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.27. 6,058,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,097,876. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Mosaic (MOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.