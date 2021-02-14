The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report $2.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Mosaic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.13 billion and the highest is $2.46 billion. The Mosaic reported sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Mosaic will report full year sales of $8.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $9.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Mosaic.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.
NYSE:MOS traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.27. 6,058,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,097,876. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.31.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is 105.26%.
About The Mosaic
The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.
