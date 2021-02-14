The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Short Interest Update

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,310,000 shares, a decrease of 56.3% from the January 14th total of 78,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 24.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of MAC traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.90. The company had a trading volume of 4,055,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,996,221. The Macerich has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -143.32 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Macerich will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.95%.

In other The Macerich news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $278,837.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Macerich by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of The Macerich by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Macerich by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 257,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 112,657 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Compass Point upgraded The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Macerich from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $9.81.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

