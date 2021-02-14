The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Short Interest Up 67.7% in January

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 67.7% from the January 14th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of KF opened at $44.13 on Friday. The Korea Fund has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $44.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KF. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in The Korea Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Korea Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 244,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Korea Fund by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 831,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

