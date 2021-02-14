The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Trading 5.7% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)’s share price traded up 5.7% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $46.75 and last traded at $45.98. 712,368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 436,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.50.

Specifically, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $141,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,104 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,458.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $440,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,351.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,309 in the last quarter. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen boosted their price objective on The Greenbrier Companies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet cut The Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBX. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

