The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $11.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Nomura lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a neutral rating to a reduce rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.15.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $14.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.17.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GT. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 164,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 99,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

