The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) – Research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

GT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nomura lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.15.

NASDAQ:GT opened at $14.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.10. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.17.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 336.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 286.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.