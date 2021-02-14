The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €6.90 Price Target for Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.90 ($8.12) price target on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBK has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €4.10 ($4.82) target price on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €5.34 ($6.29).

Shares of ETR CBK opened at €5.12 ($6.02) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €5.54 and a 200-day moving average of €4.93. Commerzbank has a fifty-two week low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a fifty-two week high of €6.83 ($8.04). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.99.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

