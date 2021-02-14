The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies comprises approximately 1.6% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 33.8% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,197,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,700,000 after acquiring an additional 555,203 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 316.7% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,406,000 after acquiring an additional 475,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 315.7% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 531,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,897,000 after acquiring an additional 403,281 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $41,818,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 603,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,551,000 after acquiring an additional 190,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EL opened at $290.25 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.01 and a 12 month high of $291.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $104.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other news, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.05, for a total transaction of $697,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,785.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,015,146 shares of company stock worth $491,827,782. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $299.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $259.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.18.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

